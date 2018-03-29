SMC campaign to drive home message to keep environment clean

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A cleaning campaign will be held at Kampong Bahagia Jaya in Teku here on April 7 beginning 6.30am to drum home a message to residents about the need to keep their environment clean.

Sibu Municipal Council is organising the event which is expected to be attended by Assistant Minister for Science, Research and Biotechnology, Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Council chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King urged residents in the area to leave their bulk refuse outside the house on April 6.

“After the cleaning campaign on April 7, removal of bulk refuse is charged RM40 per truck,” he said.

He said forms for the application of removal (of bulk refuse) service are obtainable at the Public Health and Municipal Services Section of the Council Office in Sanyan Building here.

“Alternatively, send your bulk refuse to the Seng Ling Road landfill. It’s free of charge,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tiong lamented the obvious lack of civic-consciousness among some members of the public whom he said have continued with their littering habit.

“We’ve put in much effort to combat littering,” he said, calling on the public to cooperate to ensure the effort bear fruit.

On the ‘Love Earth Day Campaign 2018’, Tiong said it will be held at the lobby of Sanyan Building on April 21 and 22.

The opening ceremony is at 1pm on April 21 while the closing is scheduled for 2pm on April 22.