Tip-off sees illegal immigrants flushed out of jungle

LIMBANG: Five Vietnamese men were detained after they were spotted in the vicinity of Rumah Limbai at Kampung Tubai Medamit, here early Tuesday morning.

District police chief Supt Mohd Bukhori Saffai said acting on information from longhouse residents, a police team rushed to the scene and searched the surrounding jungle for about 20 minutes before coming across the five foreigners at 2.45am.

“Initial investigation revealed all five are Vietnam nationals. All of them did not possess any personal or travel documents,” he said in a press conference yesterday, adding the illegal immigrants were also not fluent in either Malay or English.

The men were subsequently detained and will be handed over to the Immigration Department for further action.

In a separate case, an unemployed man was arrested Monday over the torching of another man’s motorcycle late last year.

Mohd Bukhori said the 29-year-old suspect from Kampung Merasam was nabbed around 2pm by the roadside of Kampung Anak Bukit Tedungan.

“The suspect had gone into hiding following an incident on Dec 16 last year where he set fire to a motorcycle belonging to another man, causing RM1,500 in losses,” he said.

He added the suspect will be remanded until April 1 for further investigation under Section 436 of the Penal Code for causing mischief by fire.

The OCPD also revealed that a man with prior arrest records for drug possession was arrested again Monday night for a similar offence.

He said the 40-year-old suspect from Kampung Tegarai was nabbed at a bus stop in Simpang Tiga, Kubong Road here and found in possession of 0.82 grammes of methamphetamine.

“He also tested positive for methamphetamine, and will be investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act,” he added.