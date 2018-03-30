Sarawak 

Air con cleaner survives fall from first floor

The fallen man to be transferred onto an ambulance to bring him to Miri Hospital.

MIRI: An air conditioner cleaner suffered injuries after falling from the first floor of a government building at Chia Tze Chin Road here yesterday (March 29).

According to a source, the incident occurred around 11am when a man in his 30s was washing the air conditioner.

The victim was believed to have slipped from the upper floor of the building while washing the air conditioner, and fell to the ground floor.

Members of the public who saw the incident called Miri Hospital for an ambulance which arrived a few minutes later and brought the victim to hospital.

