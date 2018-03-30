Curtin Malaysia’s buses sport new livery

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Curtin University Malaysia’s fleet of buses has started sporting new livery in line with the university’s new branding reflecting its expanding intellectual footprint and role as Curtin University’s global hub in Asia.

“We are very proud to be a global hub of Curtin University, a global university that is recognised as being among the top one per cent of universities worldwide,” said Curtin Malaysia’s Pro Vice-Chancellor, president and chief executive professor Jim Mienczakowski when receiving Curtin Malaysia’s newest 44-seater bus at its campus here yesterday.

Curtin Malaysia is also Curtin University’s largest campus after its main campus in Perth, Australia. Besides Malaysia, Curtin has international campuses in Singapore and Dubai, and a fifth campus in Mauritius is due to be operational by May.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Beena Giridharan, chief operating officer Kingsley Francis Charles, associate director of Marketing and Communication Dinesh Rajenthiran, general administration manager Ramina Tuah and Student Council representative Yasmin Susani.

Mienczakowski said as Curtin University expands its global footprint through strategic international alliances, partnerships and well integrated campuses, Curtin Malaysia is embarking on a new phase of strategic development that focuses on helping Curtin secure its position as a genuinely global university.

Besides introducing new facilities and technologies to enhance student learning experience, build productive research collaboration, and provide developmental opportunities for staff and students, Curtin Malaysia is strengthening its connections with government and industry, and offering students in the region new educational pathways and courses to meet their career ambitions.

Mienczakowski added that, though Curtin Malaysia already offers a full university campus experience on its 1,200-acre campus with comprehensive campus facilities and students and staff from over 20 different countries, it endeavours to establish all the hallmarks of a genuine global university.

This includes educating and researching in ways that address international issues and challenges, and creating a conducive environment where students and staff can build life skills, join an international community and become part of a forward-thinking culture committed to sharing innovative ideas.

Curtin Malaysia provides a wide spectrum of services to its students, local transportation and shuttle services being part of essential services provided. Its fleet of buses are used to shuttle students between the campus and their university-managed accommodations, and on weekend shuttles to the city, as well as for student excursions and field trips, its airport reception service for newly-arrived students, and other transportation needs.

According to Yasmin, the new bus was met with great excitement by students.

“We have been looking forward to the arrival of the new bus, which will greatly enhance the shuttle services. It is also very exciting to see all the buses sporting the new livery.”