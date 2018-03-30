Customs Dept seizes over 5kg of cannabis, nab six persons

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized over five kilogrammes of cannabis at two locations here this month.

In a statement yesterday, the department said the first seizure was made at a post office in Kuching on March 15 when a parcel was found to contain 1.975kg of cannabis. A 30-year-old local man was subsequently detained for further investigation.

The second seizure involved 3.155kg of cannabis which was found in a car parked at a house in Kota Samarahan on March 19.

The statement said two women and three men, aged between 21 and 23 years, were detained in connection with the discovery.

The total value of the two seizures was estimated at RM14,400.

Both cases are being investigated by police under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

On another note, the department urges the public to inform of any drug-related activities by calling 1-800-88-8855 or by lodging a report at the nearest Customs office, and that the identity of complainants will be kept in the strictest of confidence.