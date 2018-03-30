Dayak Christian public figures reminded to be religious role models

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Dayak public figures and leaders who claim to be Christians are advised to be religious examples or even role models to all Dayak Christians and not confuse the community.

In his Good Friday sermon during the Station of the Cross held at St Francis’ Anglican Church here today, priest-in-charge Rev Dennis Gimang noted there were many times that a Dayak public figure or leader who claim to be Christians participated in or even performed things that are against the teachings of Christianity.

In his opinion, Dayak traditional rituals and ceremonies are animistic acts performed to call or praise some kind of spirit, which, in Christianity, is interpreted as an act of not having faith in God.

Thus as public figures and leaders of the Dayak community who claim to be Christians, it is their duty to show what a Christian should rightly do and spread the word of God.

“It can’t be right if you claim to be Christian but still participate in Dayak traditional rituals and ceremonies such as ‘miring’ or anything like that. Our religion (Christianity) forbids such act and if you still but still participate in Dayak traditional rituals and ceremonies then such act is wrong,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dennis revealed that the church still needs at least another RM3 million to fund the construction of the new St Francis’ Anglican Church building.

All members of the church are currently utilising the church’s hall for their weekly prayers while they wait for their new church building to be constructed.