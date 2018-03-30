Divorced man to hang for murdering ex-girlfriend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The High Court here sentenced a divorcé to death by hanging after he was found guilty of killing his former girlfriend two years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab passed the sentence after the prosecutor proved a prima facie case against him.

He said the prosecutor had submitted established facts which were consistent with the charge brought against the accused.

“The accused, Nasir Ramli, 30, led the police to the discovery of an iron rod at his family’s house, and also led the police to the crime scene. He claimed that the iron rod was used for safety reason when he was working as a bouncer in a pub several years ago.

“Having carefully considered all the evidence, the court finds there is enough proof that the accused caused injuries on the deceased, which led to her death,” Alwi said, adding the deceased was last seen alive in the company of the accused.

The post mortem, meanwhile, revealed that the victim died of severe head injury (cracked skull), from being beaten with a hard and blunt object.

The accused fled and hid before he was subsequently found and arrested in Kuching almost three months after committing the crime.

Nasir from Lorong 5F-2a, Tudan Desaras here was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death penalty by hanging on conviction.

Based on the charge sheet, the accused committed the offence; murdering Norfisa Othman, 25, between 11pm on June 5 and 1am on June 6, 2016 at Jalan Dato Permaisuri 2C, Permyjaya here.

Before the sentence was passed, an assigned defence lawyer for the accused, Robert Ayu said the accused had an eight-year-old daughter from his previous marriage, and had regretted committing the offence.

Nasir looked down and did not react when the sentence was passed.

It is said that Norfisa was rushed to Miri Hospital by a couple, believed to be her parents, around 1am on June 6. She died while receiving treatment.

Nasir was arrested at a house in Kampung Semariang, Petra Jaya, Kuching at 5.30am on Aug 24, 2016. He was then escorted to Miri for further investigation, and was subsequently charged.

DPP Mohd Fuad Abdul Aziz prosecuted.