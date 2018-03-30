Driver escapes burning 4WD vehicle

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A 24-year-old driver escaped a fiery death after his four-wheel-drive (4WD) exploded and caught fire at Eastwood industrial area, near Miri Bypass Road here yesterday.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Law Poh Kiong, a team of firefighters from Lopeng Fire Station was deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 3.41pm.

“The driver managed to get out from the car before firefighters arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported,” said Law.

He revealed that the 4WD was carrying several acetylene tanks.