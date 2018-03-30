Immigration officers, Rela men assaulted at CIQ area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: A group of five men from Brunei assaulted two Immigration officers and two members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) while trying to enter the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) area in Tedungan after closing hours on Wednesday night.

Limbang district police chief Superintendent Mohd Bukhori Saffai said during the incident, the five suspects aged 20 to 30 tried to pass through the passage used by Immigration staff at 12.10pm after operating hours.

He said all four victims who were on duty were beaten and kicked, causing them to sustain bodily injuries including on their hands and legs.

“It is believed that the suspects were under the influence of alcohol during the incident and had tried to use the route to return to Brunei after the border post operation ended,” he said, adding that the injured victims had sought outpatient treatment at Limbang Hospital.

Mohd Bukhori said the five suspects were arrested at 12.20pm yesterday and a car used by the suspects had been seized.

“All the suspects will be brought to Limbang Magistrate’s Court for a remand order under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for further investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 353 of the Penal Code,” he said.