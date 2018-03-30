LRT system will also bring in revenue — CM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: There are three ways to get revenue from the Light Rail Transit (LRT) system when it is operational.

One of them is from the fare, although not much, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

“Another way of getting revenue is from the real estate, which we have to develop along the route through the transit-oriented developments.

“The third way is that there will be a lot of commercial things at the stations and we will get certain revenue from the rent within the entity,” he told a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

The Chief Minister added that the government had actually planned on how to get the revenue to finance the LRT system in the long run.

“The principle is learned through Hong Kong. Hong Kong and a few other countries did it that way.

“To achieve our vision to become a developed state in 2030, this should be the approach — we take the public transport,” he said.

Abang Johari disclosed that the government had proposed to construct six lines but because of the cost and ridership factor, they would have to start with three.

He said once Sarawak has got the revenue, it may extend the lines to other areas.

The other three proposed lines are to Tasik Biru in Bau, Telaga Air in Matang and outer ring of Kuching.

He said the LRT project would be funded by the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS).

He revealed that the LRT system would use hydrogen fuel cell train as it is cost effective and environment-friendly.

As the technology is new to the rail industry, he anticipated it would be the first of its kind to be used in this region.

He said the train, which will be powered by hydrogen produced through water electrolysis combined with external oxygen supply, will feature a motor that is impressive in both energy conversion and energy efficiency.

“The train is environment-friendly as it utilises hydrogen with the by-products only water and steam.

“We have plenty of water and we are going to extract the hydrogen from water. This is renewable energy,” he said.

He further said the LRT system would be in line with the state government’s vision to develop a hydrogen economy as part of its green initiative, thereby generating economic benefits for the people of Sarawak.

Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Hussain were also present at the press conference.