Man found hanging in bedroom, police rule out foul play

KUCHING: The lifeless body of a man was found hanging in a house in Kota Samarahan on Wednesday in an apparent suicide.

The 23-year-old was found dead in his bedroom around 6pm by his parents, prompting an immediate call to the police.

Samarahan district police chief DSP Lee Chong Chern said the man went to his room on the upper floor of the house around 5pm after receiving a massage from his father.

“About an hour later, his mother heard a loud sound coming from the room and rushed upstairs with her husband, where they found the victim hanging from a rope tied to the ceiling.

“A medical officer later pronounced the victim dead at the scene,” said Lee, adding that initial investigation ruled out any form of foul play.

The case has been classified as sudden death, the body sent to Sarawak General Hospital here for a post-mortem.