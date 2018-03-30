Masing’s statement for wanting PRS to be like PBDS ‘strange’ – PBDSB

KUCHING: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) described the wish of Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing for his party to be like the defunct PBDS in its heyday as “strange”.

Its information chief Bobby William said the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president’s declaration that his party is now open to all Dayaks, including all Dayak elected representatives, for the sake of greater Dayak unity, was not a surprise as it was highlighted by him before on several occasions when some people doubts about PRS status as a so-called Dayak political party.

He noted that it was rather weird to hear an ex-PBDS senior veteran, who is a current PRS president, to say that PRS is now returning to full circle so to speak, when the party is allowed to come back and use the former PBDS headquarters, starting tomorrow.

He questioned why Masing had not done something to stop the glorious PBDS from being deregistered in the first place, when it stands as a platform for genuine Dayak unity from the start?

“His (Masing’s) proclamation that PRS now opens its doors to all Dayaks for greater Dayak unity may show a misinterpretation that only now PRS is officially opening its doors to the Dayak.

“His statement saying that he will not tolerate those who try to break that unity, especially from within, is also truly an understatement, when he himself seems to be breaking such unity by not nominating his own deputy president to defend his parliamentary seat in the upcoming election.

“Now, are we going to see another history repeating of a Dayak’s broken shield all over again?” he said in a statement today, in reference to Masing’s statement.

Bobby said that such attitude towards his own deputy president within his own party gave a clear answer to Masing’s own question, “why can’t Dayak be united again” like the old PBDS days.

“Masing reiterated his party’s stand that Lubok Antu and Selangau incumbents Datuk William Nyallau and Datuk Joseph Entulu respectively would not be re-nominated to defend their respective seats.

“If every decision made is the party’s decision and not his, then, it is also the party’s decision to promote the disunity among the Dayak within the party,” he said.