Miri pipeline under repair, water supply to be restored later

MIRI: Some Miri residents are affected by the closure of the water pipeline near the Pelita roundabout here.

The pipeline was believed to have been hit by a pickup at about 2am this morning.

According to Laku Management Sdn Bhd manager Ha Tung Ngie, the valves opposite Miri Police Headquarters (IPD) are closed for the repair work of the pipe.

He said the northern part of Miri is currently experiencing water supply interruption.

“We closed valves at 11am just now and the repair work is expected to be completed within four hours,” he told The Borneo Post today.

The LAKU contractor has been on-site to begin the repair work.