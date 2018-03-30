MPC programmes to focus on digital economy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) Sarawak Region will hold 56 capacity development programmes this year focussing on strengthening organisational excellence for a digital economy.

MPC chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim said the programmes are in line with the state’s economic policy and direction.

“These programmes have been designed to assist the organisations in Sarawak to embark on the journey towards excellence,” he said during MPC’s night with Sarawak’s industries on Wednesday.

“MPC Sarawak Region has aptly designed programmes for all levels of participants from senior management, middle management right to the non-executive level.”

The programmes would cover training, workshops, seminars, forums, lectures, and best practice study visits.

Last year, MPC Sarawak Region held 76 capacity development programmes involving 2,241 participants.

“The total number of entries increased by almost three times compared to the number of entries in 2016, which was 778 participants,” Azman said.

“The increase in the number of participating entries is an indication of the commitment and cooperation given by the participants and their respective organisations to create the much-wanted synergy towards excellence.”

He said last year the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Industry Excellence Awards (CIMEA) was introduced under the Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) and jointly organised by the Sarawak state government, Ministry of International Trade and Industry, and MPC.

“Sarawak is the first state to introduce the industry excellence awards programme as a public-private endeavour,” he said.

“Ten companies received the Gold Award recognition. MPC Sarawak Region office in collaboration with SBF has taken the initiative to document the best practices from these companies into a publication.”

During the event, MPC Sarawak Region director Tengku Azmi Tengku Majid and Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie exchanged memorandum of understanding documents to implement business excellence programmes for agencies under the Sarawak Islamic Council.

Among those present at the event were Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak chairman Datu Putit Matzen, and SBF president Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg.