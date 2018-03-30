Sarawak 

MPC uses special plan to remain relevant in Sarawak

Agnes Tugong, reporters@theborneopost.com

Azman (seated fourth left) is seen with MPC board members and management. Seated at third right is MPC board member Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg, while Azmi is at back fourth left.

KUCHING: The Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) Sarawak Region is using a plan for the state known as SKO 2026 to remain relevant.

Its director Tengku Azmi Tengku Majid said this is crucial particularly in today’s increasingly challenging environment coupled with the lack of resources.

“In order to realise MPC’s vision and mission, MPC Sarawak Region does not have any other choice other than to prepare itself with appropriate strategies.

“SKO 2026 is a long-term plan, which will serve as the basis for structuring strategies that need to be reviewed from time to time in line with needs and the environment,” he said in a presentation on SKO2026 for MPC Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim and MPC board of directors.

The presentation was in conjunction with Azman’s visit to MPC Sarawak Region’s office to launch its new signboard yesterday.

