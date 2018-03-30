Nation 

Nomadic candidates should be rejected

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (file photo)

 

JOHOR BAHRU: The people should reject nomadic candidates and instead choose those who are committed to champion the cause of the people and their welfare.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the people had had enough of the negative impacts left by the nomadic candidates who only came once in every five years.

“How can anyone be chosen out of anger, frustration and due to the anti-establishment element. Eventually we (the people) had to accept the consequences due to the wrong selection made.

“The nomadic candidates must be rejected. Enough of accepting nomadic candidates, (instead) choose committed candidates,” he said at the ceremony to hand over the house-keys of the Desa Jaya resettlement apartments, here today.

According to Ahmad Zahid, the efforts of a handful of people who fielded nomadic candidates who came only once in every five years were merely to instill hatred among the people and later left their ‘dirt’ to move to another area every five years. – Bernama

