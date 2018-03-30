Not right to blame Opposition for stagnant growth in Sandakan – Warisan

SANDAKAN: It is not right to blame the Opposition for the stagnant growth of Sandakan, said Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) permanent chairman Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

Responding to a statement made by Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Youth Chief Tsang Hieng Yee recently, Liew pointed out that it is a smack on the face of LDP and BN leadership in Sabah.

“It (the statement) had conveniently overlooked the fact that the economic development of the state, and in this case Sandakan, rests with the ruling government of the day who will lay out policies, programmes and economic activities for the benefits of the people.

“To say that it’s the responsibility of the Opposition to develop Sandakan is a reflection of his inability to understand how a government functions,” he said at the “Malam Mesra” organised by the Warisan (Bahagian Sandakan) Thursday night.

Liew also said that for Tsang to put the blame squarely on the Opposition reflects his immaturity in understanding the issue at hand.

“He (Tsang) must have forgotten that under Sandakan parliamentary constituency, there are two state constituencies namely Elopura and Tanjung Papat of which the assemblyman Datuk Au Kam Wah is head of a government-linked company, while the other assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Raymond Tan Shu Kiah is the Deputy Chief Minister cum the Minister of Industrial Development.

“Has LDP Sandakan also forgotten who the State Assemblyman is for Libaran? He is none other the Chief Minister of Sabah whose constituency is also in the greater part of Sandakan.

“Given the fact that both the Deputy CM and CM are from Sandakan, who is to blame for the suffering of the Sandakan people and that of Sabah? Who is to blame for the economic downturn in Sandakan and that of Sabah?” he questioned.

Liew urged Sandakan LDP not to simply make unfounded political statements that are akin to slapping their own faces while at the same time ridiculing the CM and DCM of Sabah who both represent the state constituencies in Sandakan.

“No doubt, he has directly ridiculed the capability of both the DCM and CM in bringing up Sandakan to its former glory. If he is ‘ball’ (bold) enough he should urge the people to reject these leaders or if he is serious in what he is saying he should urge LDP leadership to join Warisan to fight for the rights and betterment of Sabah people,” he said.