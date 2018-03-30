Register with SSM, online traders told

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Entrepreneurs doing their business online are encouraged to register with Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, in making the call, said this would enable the entrepreneurs to enjoy the various assistance that are now being provided.

“It would be good for the online entrepreneurs to register themselves with SSM to enjoy the assistance, such as grant to start their business provided by various agencies,” Awang Tengah told a press conference at his office in Petra Jaya, yesterday.

The press conference was held to announce the Online Networking Entrepreneurs carnival, organised by SSM, to be held at CityOne MegaMall from today until April 1.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development said that entrepreneurs should conduct their business online to sell their products or services.

On the carnival, which is held for the third time in the state, he said the event was expected to attract more than 20,000 people to the 80 booths to be set up. The first two carnivals were held at Plaza Merdeka in 2015 and at CityOne MegaMall in 2016.

During the three-day carnival, SSM will also give away bags to the first 1,000 visitors who register themselves at the counter.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to open the carnival on March 31.

Meanwhile, SSM chief executive officer Datuk Zahrah Abd Wahab Fenner said 61,139 entrepreneurs doing their business online have registered with SSM.

Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs Abdullah Saidol, Assistant Minister of E-Commerce Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and Assistant Minister of Industries and Investment Malcolm Mussen Lamoh were among those present at the press conference.