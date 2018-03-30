Sarawak Energy supports policy that 30 pct of decision makers are women

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Berhad (Sarawak Energy) prioritises gender diversity and inclusiveness in the organisation in support of the policy of women constituting 30 per cent of decision-makers in the corporate sector.

In stating this, its group chief executive officer Sharbini Suhaili said it was crucial for Sarawak Energy to recognise diversity and inclusiveness to succeed.

“This is because this diversity carries the meaning of various views, ideas and expertise…it has been proven throughout the world.

“In this context, gender equality and empowerment of women are the main areas of focus on management excellence in Sarawak Energy Talent,” he said when officiating at the International Women’s Day 2018 celebration which was organised by Sarawak Energy Leading Women Network (SELWN) at Menara Sarawak Energy here recently.

He revealed that so far women constituted only 21 per cent of the 4,800 Sarawak Energy workforce across the state, of which only 350 were in professional groups such as executives and above, representing only eight per cent of Sarawak Energy’s total workforce.

“We are aware of the challenges faced by our female employees, especially those who are married and have to divide their time between family and work.

“Some even chose to resign when they had just started showing their capabilities in their respective fields,” he said.

In view of this, he pointed out that Sarawak Energy wouldl provide support and appropriate measures to ensure that their female workers continue to work and contribute to the organisation.

He, however, admitted that it would not be an easy task as it required careful planning.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said that 2018 is a year to empower women and as an organisation we must recognise the contribution of our female employees.

“At the same time, we must also recognise the challenges they face…the key factor to this issue is to develop their talents to be more competitive and they can be promoted to executive positions and above if there is an opportunity,” he said.

He opined that it is only through this measure that the number of women at the decision-making levels, especially those in the organisation, can be enhanced.

On SELWN, Sharbini said it serves as a platform for Sarawak Energy’s women employees to improve the efficiency, quality and capabilities of the organisation.

In addition to that, SELWN, he added, also plays a role in identifying, re-interpreting and structuring women’s career workforce strategies within the organisation.

Among those present were Sarawak Energy Corporate Services executive vice president and SELWN ‘Executive Champion’ Aisah Eden; senior vice president for Human Resources Dr Mak Met, who is also SELWN advisor; vice president for Distribution Siti Aisah Adenan; and SELWN secretary Hasanah Abdullah.