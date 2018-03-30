Tea FM teams up with The Gym Box to raise awareness of healthy living

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Five Tea FM announcers will be undergoing a three-month fitness and workout training stint with a fitness gym to create greater public awareness of the importance of healthy living.

Radio announcers Kenji, Joyce, Jacob, Genie and Lenny will be teaming up with The Gym Box Kuching for the ‘Get Fit Get Healthy’ programme, starting April 1.

Tea FM in a press statement yesterday said the partnership with The Gym Box is to encourage the general public to #getfitgethealthy in a bid to raise awareness of healthy living.

During the three-month period, the five announcers will undergo customised workout training prepared by their personal trainers, and document their development.

Listeners can follow their hardships and joy on Facebook (fb.com/teafm1027) and Instagram (@teafm_official), with the hashtag #teafmxgymbox.