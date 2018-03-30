Three more dog samples test positive for rabies

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Three more dog samples have been found to be rabies-positive, in lab results received from the Veterinary Research Institute (VRI) in Ipoh, Perak yesterday.

These included one sample collected from a stray dog in Paon Gahat, Serian – not far from Paon Rimu where the first two cases of human fatalities caused by rabies were recorded last year.

The other rabies-positive dog samples were from pet dogs in Jalan Angsana and Mile 11, Jalan Matang here.

The latest result brings the total number of rabies-positive samples to 1,107 so far, comprising 999 dogs and eight cats.

The state Veterinary Services Department, in a statement issued through the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), reminded dog owners to ensure their pets receive anti-rabies vaccination if they live in a rabies-infected area.

It said failure to do so is an office under Section 40 of the Public Health Ordinance 1999 which carries a fine of not more than RM2,500, while dogs found without any proof of vaccination face being culled.

Dog owners in rabies-infected areas are also reminded that it is compulsory for them to confine their dogs in their respective residential homes, or risk being fined or even jailed for allowing their dogs to roam freely in rabies-infected areas.

Under the Section 37(2) and (3) of the Public Health Ordinance 1999, it is an offence to let dogs roam freely (in rabies-infected areas), and to remove dogs from such areas without getting a written permission from the State Veterinary Authority.

A fine not exceeding RM5,000 or jail term not exceeding three months, or both, will be meted on offenders if found guilty.

The DVS also strongly advises members of the public against adopting any stray dogs from areas already gazetted as rabies-infected in Sarawak, as this could lead to the spread of rabies since the status of such dogs is unknown.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department in the same statement revealed 34 new animal bite cases reported for fears of human rabies infection yesterday.

Nineteen of the cases were in Kuching, 11 in Serian and three in Sarikei.

Of these bites, 23 of them are by dogs including two by strays, while nine were by cats (all pets) and one by a rat.

Since July last year, seven positive human rabies cases were reported and six of them, including two young siblings from Paon Rimu, Serian, have passed away.

A total of 30 areas have already been gazetted as rabies-infected – 21 in Serian, four in Kuching, three in Samarahan, and one each in Sri Aman and Sarikei.