Where is SMK Balingian?

SIBU: Almost four years on, the proposed SMK Balingian project – a 2014’s Balingian by-election promise – remains a pipe dream for the constituents.

Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi bemoaned that Balingian folk are growing impatient as the building is still nowhere in sight.

He added that he had pursued the matter with the Education Ministry.

“The Education Minister (Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid) said the fund is available and (he) wants do the earth breaking. As N58 Balingian assemblyman, I am not impressed with the progress of the development of SMK Balingian, which is too slow.

“My rakyat have been questioning about the progress of the said school and now are assuming the YB (elected representative) of the area and government of the day being not serious in tackling the issue.

“The project has been published ever since (it was announced during the Balingian by-election) and so far, nothing concrete has been seen. It is my fervent wish that the authority concerned will take a firm action to implement the said project soonest,” Abdul Yakub said.

The then-Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made a promise during the Balingian by-election in 2014 that SMK Balingian would be built.

Muhyiddin was quoted as having announced the approval of RM60 million for the building of a new 24-classroom secondary school, which should be able to accommodate 800 students from the Balingian Sub-district.

In April 2016 during a gathering at Kampung Masjid in the sub-district, the media reported Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as saying that construction works on the proposed SMK Balingian would commence soon.

He was also quoted as saying that a land had been identified for the school’s site and the building plan was being drawn up.

Abdul Yakub highlighted that his area has many primary schools, but it does not have a secondary school.

Hence, these primary schools will be the feeder schools for the proposed secondary school.

“Otherwise, parents are compelled to send their children either to SMK Three Rivers or SMK St Patrick (in Mukah) – located some 60 km away, to continue their secondary education. Those in the lower income group will be burdened by the transportation cost.

“Therefore, it is crucial that this proposed secondary school becomes a reality,” he said.

Towards this end, Abdul Yakub also assured the people that he would work closely with Mukah District Education office to ensure there are no dropouts among pupils after their primary education.