KUCHING: Sixteen individuals were arrested after testing positive for drugs at a road block at Jalan Barrack here on Thursday night.

According to Sarawak National Anti Drug Agency (AADK), 13 individuals tested positive for methamphetamine, two ganja and one ketamin.

All those arrested were 19 to 39 years old.

The four-hour operation which started at 8pm was jointly organised with the Road and Transport Department (JPJ) involving related agencies.