1Malaysia Welfare Convoy goes all out to help those in need

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The biennial 1Malaysia Welfare Convoy continues its mission to reach out to those from the target groups under the federal Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

The convoy, comprising those driving cars and a few riding motorcycles, proceeded with its Sadong Jaya leg yesterday after the kick-off in Kuching on Thursday.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Sadong Jaya deputy chairman Abdul Mutalib Julaihi – representing Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo – officiated at the ceremony at Masjid Sadong Jaya yesterday. Asajaya District Officer Habari Bakar was also present.

The programme, which also doubles as a roadshow, concludes in Pusa today.

According to state Welfare Department (JKM) director Abang Shamsudin Abang Seruji, who heads the convoy, this year they involve 76 JKM volunteers from Kuching, Samarahan, Pusa and Betong.

“The JKM volunteers would visit several villages along the way, providing various welfare services to local communities especially those with special needs.

“At the same time, they (volunteers) would immediately register those yet to receive the monthly assistance from JKM,” he said, adding that the welfare convoy programme started in Peninsular Malaysia before it was introduced in Sarawak and Sabah.

This year marks the third edition of the biennial programme.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim is expected to perform the closing ceremony in Pusa today.