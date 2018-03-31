34-year-old succumbs to injuries sustained in accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A 34-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in a single vehicle accident at Jalan Demak around 5am yesterday.

According to State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, the deceased identified as Kuan Kuek Hui was driving from Jalan Diplomatik when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a roadside tree.

“Early investigations revealed that the weather was clear and there were sufficient street lighting at the time of the incident.

“The deceased was also found not under the influence of alcohol,” said Alexson in a statement.

Kuan, from Sungai Maong, was rushed to SGH with injuries to his chest and face, and was pronounced dead at 6.15am.

Alexson said the case would be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.