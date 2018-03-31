Afiq captures U-21 Brunswick Youth Challenge title

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sukma XIX Shadow Team bowler Abang Afiq Yazid Abang Azman overcame a strong field to clinch the U-21 title of the Brunswick Youth Challenge Championship which concluded recently at Sunway Megalanes, Sunway Pyramid, Selangor.

In Match 1 of the stepladder finals, the 19-year-old beat Muhd Zariff Nazmi of Johor by a single pin and proceeded to overcome top seed and national youth kegler Nur Syazwani Sahar in a sudden-death playoff.

In the U-15 category, Amateur Tenpin Bowling Association of Sarawak (Abas) youth bowler Gorden Tsen Fan Yew came in third position.

In the Girls Team event, Sarawak fielded the back-up squad who finished second behind champions Perak, represented by their Sukma bowlers.

The girls team members were Nur Hazirah Ramli, Nur Haziqah Ramli, Dayang Yumi Azreen Abang Azman, Asya Dania Azree and Lavinia Kho.

The Boys U-15 Team, comprised of junior back-up squad bowlers Gorden Tsen, Muhd Zuhayr Redza, Mohd Nur Syafiq Amran, Abner Loo and Abdul Khadir Haziq Ramli, finished in fourth placing.

Seventeen members of the Sarawak Sukma Shadow Team took part in the tournament which saw more than 150 participants from throughout the country.

Sukma head coach Jackson Ting concluded that he was not expecting any results in this tournament but happy to see that the back-up squad competed with other state’s Sukma players.

According to him, it was a good exposure for them and the trip was aimed at collecting data and identify the strengths and weaknesses of the team and their opponents.