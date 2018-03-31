Armed robbers collared in chase

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The police arrested four armed robbers after an hour of high speed pursuit in the wee hours yesterday.

District police chief ACP Ng Ah Lek, who confirmed the case yesterday, said they received a report of a robbery which took place at the carpark of an entertainment centre at Jalan Padungan at 2.55am.

“A woman, 48, who was waiting for her friend in her car, was robbed by the masked suspects who were armed with sharp weapons. They relieved her of her personal belongings,” said Ng.

The robbers, he added, smashed one of the car windows, injuring the woman with the glass splinters.

Later, the suspect’s getaway car was spotted by a Mobile Police Vehicle (MPV) at Jalan Ang Cheng Ho, where the pursuit started.

After an hour of pursuit, the suspect’s car crashed on a road divider at Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Haji Abdul Rahman Yakub when the driver tried to evade a roadblock mounted by Gita Police Station.

Checks inside the car found several sharp weapons, face masks and personal items belonging to their victim.

“The four suspects are 20 to 23 years old.

“The case will be investigated under Section 395 or Section 397 of the Penal Code and if found guilty, they could be jailed up to 20 years with whipping,” said Ng.