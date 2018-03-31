Camping a fun experience, Fire and Rescue cadets told

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) student cadets are reminded that participating in a camping programme can be a great life experience.

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting said this during the closing ceremony for Miri Division Bomba Student Cadets Camp 2018, which was conducted by Lopeng Fire and Rescue station here on Thursday.

“I remind all Bomba cadets that the experience of participating in a camping programme is worthwhile.

“It’s a great venue to enrich yourselves with the skills and knowledge to become individuals who are active and resilient in life,” he said. The one-day camp provided about 300 students and teachers from nine schools here – including Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang, SMS Sains Miri, SM Agama Miri, SMK Bekenu, SMK Baru, SMK Lutong, SMK Pujut, SMK Merbau and SMK Tinjar Baram – the opportunity to get together to form a more disciplined and responsible society, regardless of race and ethnicity, Ting said.

“It’s also a great platform to promote the 1Malaysia spirit apart from strengthening cooperation and understanding among the student cadets, Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department and the state Education Department,” he added.

Participants of the camp programme took part in four competitions: ‘acara kawad operasi kering’ (marching discipline), the ‘Aspec Challenge’, knot and tying challenge, and quizzes for boys, girls and mixed categories. The camp was also to choose eligible participants to represent this division at state and regional-level (Borneo) competitions.

SMK Merbau reigned supreme after beating eight other schools for the overall champion’s title, with SMK Lutong and SM Sains Miri placing first and second runners-up, respectively.

Ting regarded the competitions as healthy and able to maintain the spirit of teamwork and enthusiasm for sports among the student cadets.

He hoped that the programme would continue for many years to come and also pledged to support the Fire and Rescue Department and Ministry of Education here in shaping future leaders among the students.

Also present were Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 chief Supt Law Poh Kiong and representatives from the state Education Department.