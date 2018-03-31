Family of seven loses home to fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SARATOK: A family of seven was made homeless after their wooden house in Kampung Hilir, Sessang, Kabong near here was razed to the ground around noon yesterday.

According to Saratok District Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Kho Boo Jang, they received a call at 11.45am and rushed a team of nine firefighters led by PBK II Hamden Bladi in a fire engine and an Emergency Medical and Recue Service (EMRS) vehicle to the scene.

Kho said when his men arrived at the scene, they found the family’s house razed to the ground.

They helped put out the raging fire and returned after extinguishing the flames.

All the family members comprising five males and two females were not injured in the incident.

He said they have yet to ascertain the total loss as well as the cause of the fire.