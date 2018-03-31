Sarawak 

Foreigner nabbed in Miri baby-dumping case

The baby found by the public.

 

MIRI: Police has arrested a foreigner in connection with a baby-dumping incident late Friday night.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the 28-year-old Indonesian woman was nabbed at her rented room near the location where the infant boy was found at about 10.45pm.

He revealed that the suspect works as a waitress and the father of the infant has returned to Indonesia.

The infant with an umbilical cord still attached was found inside a trash bin near a shopping mall by members of the public at about 9pm.

It was taken to the Miri Hospital by a team of paramedics on an ambulance for care.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (50%)
  • Interesting (50%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.