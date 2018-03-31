Foreigner nabbed in Miri baby-dumping case

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Police has arrested a foreigner in connection with a baby-dumping incident late Friday night.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the 28-year-old Indonesian woman was nabbed at her rented room near the location where the infant boy was found at about 10.45pm.

He revealed that the suspect works as a waitress and the father of the infant has returned to Indonesia.

The infant with an umbilical cord still attached was found inside a trash bin near a shopping mall by members of the public at about 9pm.

It was taken to the Miri Hospital by a team of paramedics on an ambulance for care.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code.