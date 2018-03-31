Get ready for artificial intelligence

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

IN movies, artificial intelligence (AI) is usually portrayed in a bad light; depicted as human-like machines taking over the world and ultimately controlling human lives, such as in the ‘Terminator’ movies.

However, these days, AI, which is the ability of digital computers to perform tasks commonly associated with human intelligence, has become not just a hot topic of conversation but has also started to play a bigger role in our lives.

You may or may not realise it, but the present generation has been exposed to applications of AI, most popularly in Apple’s ‘intelligent personal assistant’ Siri, and even on websites such as Amazon.com, which uses transactional AI, and on Netflix, which employs sophisticated predictive technology.

While machines may not be taking over the world just yet, demand for AI continues to increase as it cuts across almost all fields and industries including finance, biotech, healthcare, and education.

As great as AI is, there have been long-term debates on how it could potentially take jobs away in the future.

In 10 to 20 years, jobs involving routine tasks such as cashiers, manufacturing workers, and accountants, might be in danger of being replaced by automation.

But, while that is happening, the revolution of AI will also create new job opportunities.

According to the research firm Gartner, the adoption of AI technology could wipe out 1.8 million jobs, but on the other hand it could also create 2.3 million jobs by 2020.

With AI displacing more and more jobs, work is shifting more towards creativity, entrepreneurism, interpersonal skills, and emotional intelligence.

Within the present education system, some of our students are already exposed to new skill sets such as programming, which will help prepare them for the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ that is just beginning.

Apart from exploring the necessary knowledge and skills such as programming languages, those of you interested in pursuing careers in fields related to AI should also be familiar with all the industry trends in the usage of this technology.

And as AI technology becomes more pervasive, you might also find it helpful that there are a handful of degree courses available in this field that can prepare you for future job and career opportunities such as data scientists, research analysts, software developers, and computer engineers.

