Girl Guides awards 16 for contributions to association

KUCHING: The Girl Guides Association Malaysia Sarawak Branch presented awards to 16 recipients in conjunction with its recent annual general meeting (AGM).

A press release said the awards were presented to deserving recipients in recognition of their contributions and works done for the association.

“The awards given out included the Pingat Jasa Lama (10 years), Pingat Jasa Lama (15 years), and Pingat Tangkai Padi,” said the statement.

The AGM was chaired by state president Datuk Dayang Morliah Datuk Awang Daud.

The association has pledged to carry out a roadshow to promote its activities in the northern region during the third quarter of this year.

In the final quarter of the year, the association is also planning an appreciation dinner to acknowledge the contributions and support of all its executive committee members, sponsors, donors, and supporters.