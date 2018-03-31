Global mergers and acquisitions reach record high in first quarter

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK/LONDON: Global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) had their strongest start ever in the first quarter of 2018, totaling US$1.2 trillion in value, as US tax reform and faster economic growth in Europe unleashed many companies’ dealmaking instincts.

Strong equity and debt markets and swelling corporate cash coffers also helped boost the confidence of chief executives, convincing them that now is as good a time as ever to pursue transformative mergers, dealmakers said.

“The clarity on tax has unclogged some of the M&A activity that was strategically imperative, but companies were waiting for the right financial timing,” said Anu Aiyengar, head of North America M&A at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

While the value of M&A deals globally increased 67 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018, the number of deals dropped by 10 percent to 10,338, preliminary Thomson Reuters data show, reflecting how deals on average are getting bigger.

Among the largest deals clinched this quarter were US health insurer Cigna Corp’s US$67 billion deal to acquire US pharmacy chain Express Scripts Holding Coand German utility SE’s US$38.5 billion deal to acquire RWE AG’s renewable energy business Innogy SE.

M&A volumes doubled in Europe in the first quarter, while the United States was up 67 per cent and Asia was up 11 percent.

“The better macro-economic environment in Europe has created greater confidence to get things done. Deals that have been in the works for a long time are now coming to fruition and some industries like utilities are being completely reshaped by the latest wave of consolidation,” said Borja Azpilicueta, head of EMEA Advisory at HSBC Holdings Plc. — Reuters