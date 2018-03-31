‘Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat’ opens to overwhelming response in Bau

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The three-hour ‘Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat’ programme organised by the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism at Bau Town, which started at 10am, received overwhelming response from the community here today.

It was held for the second time in Bau. The first time was on February 11.

The queue was four-person deep before the sales commenced, and when the public was finally allowed to enter the sales area, it was like the dam floodgates were opened. People jostled with one another to grab shopping baskets before grabbing crates of eggs and many whole chickens due to their cheap prices.

It was officiated by Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep who cut a ribbon at the balloon arch at the entrance of the sales area. After that, he toured the sales area to have a look at the offerings.

“This programme is good, especially to the people in the rural area. They can buy goods at cheap prices and this will ease their burden,” he said when met by reporters.

A total of 30 household goods and grocery items were offered at lower than market prices to reduce the financial burden of the people in the face of inflation. The items include laundry baskets, storage containers, clothes hangers and controlled price items like sugar, 1kg cooking oil packets and 1kg flour packets.

The programme is an initiative by the government to help the people cushion the impact of inflation.

In Sarawak, the sales kicked off on Jan 27 at three parliamentary constituencies, namely Lawas, Miri and Kanowit.

To-date, 39 Program Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat sales have been held throughout Sarawak. As at March 29, sales were at RM1.9million with total visitors amounting to 107,500 people.

Bau district officer Anelia Siam was also at the event.