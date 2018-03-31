KKB’s OceanMight bags Petronas Carigali EPCC contract

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: KKB Engineering Bhd’s unit, OceanMight Sdn Bhd (OMSB), has secured a contract from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) works on the Wellhead Platforms for D18 Phase 2 and D28 Phase 1 projects.

OMSB is a Petronas-licensed fabrication company for Offshore Facilities Construction – Major Onshore Fabrication.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia yesterday, KKB said the contract commences this month and is about 21 months – nine months for the work execution for the D28 Phase 1 project, while another 12 months is the warranty period.

“The scope for the D28 Phase 1 project is engineering, procurement, construction, transportation, installation and commissioning.The detailed scope of works is specified in the contract document between OMSB and PETRONAS Carigali,” it added.

KKB said the contract would have no effect on the issued and paid-up capital of the company. It is expected to contribute positively towards the earnings and net assets of the company for the duration of the contract. — Bernama