Know where Emarson Patan is, anyone?

SIBU: Family members of a crane operator, Emarson Patan Levis, are still looking for him, almost a month after he went missing on Feb 22.

Emarson, 18, from Kapit, was working at a sawmill in Engkilo, and was staying at the factory’s quarters with his friends.

According to one of his roommates then, Emarson left the quarters about 6pm on Feb 22, saying he was going out to look for a friend.

Emarson did not bring any of his things along – his clothes, MyKad and even his motorcycle – when he left the quarters.

He also did not carry any handphone.

After sensing something not right, the roommate called Emarson’s mother in Kapit who said her son did not return home to Kapit.

Anyone who comes across Emarson can contact Sibu Police Station at 084-336144.