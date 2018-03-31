‘Make plan to achieve UPSR pass rate target’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Headmasters of primary schools in Baram must come up with a concrete plan to ensure the target set by Baram Headmaster Council to improve the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) pass percentage by 2020 could be achieved.

State Legislative Assembly (DUN) deputy speaker Datuk Gerawat Gala said council chairman Samuel Iwat’s target to improve the UPSR pass rate in Baram primary schools from among the bottom 10 per cent to the top 10 per cent by 2020 is a high but achievable target.

“Headmasters should be courageous and set brave and high targets for their school. I want to see the targets achieved by 2020,” the Mulu assemblyman said in his speech at the ‘Majlis Jamuan Jalinan Mesra, Kalungan Budi’ at Dynasty Hotel on Thursday (March 29). It was organised by Baram Headmaster Council.

Taking SK Bario headmaster Lisa Tadem as an example, Gerawat said Lisa had set a target to improve the UPSR pass rate for SK Bario from under 50 per cent to 80 per cent within her first year as headmistress.

“This is what I refer to as a brave and high target. Cikgu Lisa not only achieved but exceeded her target with a 93 per cent pass. This is an outstanding achievement all of you can emulate,” said Gerawat.

He regarded headmasters as different from teachers since they are a select group with leadership qualities.

“Research and experience have shown that one of the main factors contributing to the success of a school is the role and leadership quality of its headmaster. The headmaster knows how to organise and lead his team of teachers, staff, students and parents to achieve excellent results,” he said.

Four headmasters retired or will soon retire were honoured at the event by being presented with certificates of appreciation. They are James Wing of SK Batu Bungan, Jauk Jok of SK K9 Long Bedian, Sarimah Hamid of SK Rumah Gudang and Balawan Sirang of SK Long Anap.

“I know serving as a teacher and headmaster in our remote schools in Baram is no easy feat due to the remoteness of the area. Long and hazardous rides along logging roads, long boat rides, limited or absence of telecommunication services, and poor physical conditions and facilities in schools are among the hardship and challenges faced by many of you.

“But you have persevered and shown commitment by continuing to serve as best as you can. I salute all of you for your sacrifice and dedication,” said Gerawat.

Despite being a loss to the teaching profession, those retiring will be a gain to the local community they come from, he pointed out.

“Leadership experience in the school and Education Department have enabled many former school headmasters and principals to become community leaders upon retiring, especially those based in their own longhouse or village.

“I have met many retired headmasters and principals who become community leaders after retiring.

“I encourage retired and retiring headmasters to continue with their organisational and leadership role in their longhouses or villages where they are needed, and looked up to,” he said.

Gerawat congratulated the council for being an excellent platform for headmasters to work as a team, learning from each other, and encouraging each other to improve schools and students in Baram.

As a show of his support, he pledged RM10,000 for Persatuan Pengetua Baram and RM30,000 for Persatuan Guru Besar Baram.