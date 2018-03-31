Miri MP to rebate GST on food, sundry bills tomorrow

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Miri Member of Parliament Dr Michael Teo will be setting up a counter outside his Teo’s Clinic here Sunday to give rebates for Goods and Services Tax (GST) on food and sundry bills to the public.

The initiative is Pakatan Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Miri effort in the Pakatan Harapan national campaign to call for the abolishment of GST.

Revealing the details of the “GST-Rebate Counter” to be set up this Sunday, Dr Teo said that he will rebate the GST levied on the food bills and purchases of sundries, which are shown on each bill issued on Sunday below RM150.00.

The counter will be opened from 11am to 3pm.

“Since the levy of GST in Malaysia on April 1, 2015, the people have been made poorer. Those in the lower and middle income families are the worst affected. Their incomes cannot keep up with the increase of the food and sundry bills and their quality of life has been lowered.

“GST should not have been levied in Malaysia.”

“For the last decade, Malaysia had been plagued by leakages and wastage in public expenditure due to poor governance, and there has been no effort to arrest those problems. Instead, the federal government turned to tax on all Malaysians to fund their wasteful spending and leakages,” he said in a statement.

Dr Teo said the Pakatan Harapan coalition, of which PKR is a component party, has agreed to abolish GST within a 100 days if the coalition is voted to whelm the federal government.

“We are committed to government institutional changes and we are to address the issues of corruption, leakages and wastage in public spending.

“There is no need to burden all Malaysians with the GST regime if we have good governance,” Dr Teo said, while encouraging Mirians to meet him and PKR state leaders at their GST-rebate counter to have a better understanding of the Pakatan Harapan anti-GST pledge and their national Manifesto.