Over 30 youngsters get tennis lesson from junior ace Christian

MIRI: More than 30 young players took part in the ‘Know How Aspects’ tennis clinic organised by Pro Tennis Academy at Miri Tennis Centre here recently.

The three-day clinic, which concluded on March 25, was the first to be held at the centre.

It was conducted by Malaysian junior player Christian Didier Chin, who is currently ranked-44 in International Tennis Federation (ITF Junior) and has a career high of 1,498 in the ATP doubles ranking.

“We were so grateful that Christian was able to share his knowledge and experience with us and the young players,” said Aaron Ngiam, founder of Pro-Tennis Academy in a press release yesterday.

The ‘Know How Aspects’ tennis clinic, according to Ngiam is an initiative by Pro Tennis Academy to nurture and inculcate the interest among the young ones.

“Christian was the first Malaysian to play in the main draw of the Grand Slam junior event at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

“Therefore, he is the best person to share his personal experiences and technical knowledge so that participants of the clinic could gain from his fruits of labour.

“His passion, perseverance and relentless dedication towards tennis has indeed motivated the participants to strive harder in tennis and all aspects of life,” said Ngiam.

He added that Christian would be representing Malaysia in the 2018 Davis Cup in Vietnam next week and Junior Grand Slam event at the French Open in Paris this June.

“We definitely anticipating Christian to join us again, as this could motivate the Miri tennis community to produce more competitive players at international level,” said Ngiam.

Meanwhile, Ngiam also mentioned Miri’s rising star, Raidon Tan who recently won the Boys Under-12 National Championship.

“We want to do all we could to reach out to the potentially young players and to motivate and assist them on the road to success,” he added.