PBDSB to reveal candidates on nomination day

KUCHING: PBDS Baru will only reveal their candidates for the coming 14th General Election (GE14) on the polls’ nomination day.

Its deputy president Patrick Anek Uren said the party will field ‘not more than 10 candidates’ for the GE14.

He revealed at least one woman will be among the candidates.

“We are looking at seats where Dayaks make up the majority of voters. But we are contesting not as Dayaks, but we want to protect fairness and justice for everyone in Sarawak,” he said.

Anek, himself a former MP during his days in now-defunct SNAP, made these remarks when met by reporters after the party’s supreme council meeting today.

He also mentioned the party is now in the midst of finalising its election manifesto.

He added the manifesto will include asking the government to be give equal development funds to elected representatives in government and opposition-held seats.

He also said the manifesto also seeks for the restoration of Article 1 (2) of the Federal Constitution to assert the rightful status of Sarawak within Malaysia, which was amended in 1976 causing Sarawak to be reduced to one of the 13 states in the federation.

The manifesto will also seek to ensure multiracial composition in government departments to reflect Sarawak’s plural society.