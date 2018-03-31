Petra Jaya election machinery launched

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has officially launched the 14th General Election (GE14) Election Machinery for P194 Petra Jaya parliamentary seat today.

The opening ceremony at Penview Convention Centre (PCC) at Demak here was a sea of blue as the state Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) members showed up in full force.

At the event, Abang Johari expressed confidence with the election machinery as the team has always had a solid base.

“Petra Jaya parliamentary seat has a rich and excellent history in election. This is because of four fundamental criteria – high level of preparedness, orderly and strong machinery, giving confidence to our voters with direction of the state and party, and strong unity.

“As such, we must ensure bigger majority especially in Petra Jaya and a glorious victory for BN this GE. We aim to deliver 28 (out of 31) seats from Sarawak to BN this election,” added Abang Johari, who is PBB president.

Abang Johari reiterated his support for Prime Minister Dato Seri Najib Tun Razak, acknowledging his leadership and the assistance and support he has rendered to Sarawak and its people.

He also emphasised that a glorious victory this GE is crucial as the win will demonstrate the one solid voice of Sarawak BN, which in turn will strengthen the bargaining power of the state government.

Works Minister cum Petra Jaya member of parliament (MP) Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof as well as the Assistant Minister of Law, Federal-State Relations and Project Monitoring cum Petra Jaya parliament election machinery operation director Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and election machinery assistant director cum Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman were among those present.