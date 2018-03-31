PKR man goes out to make presence felt in Puncak Borneo

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Willie Mongin – highly-tipped to contest in Puncak Borneo in the coming parliamentary election under Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket – is making his presence felt in the constituency.

It is said that he has been going out to meet the constituents and inform them about the policies of PH.

Willie, who is Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Mambong branch chairman, is also seen attending various gatherings like birthdays and weddings across Mambong, as well as funerals at some villages.

“I have been moving around (Puncak Borneo constituency) and meeting with the people to tell about PH’s policies, and also to see how the constituency can be further developed should PH come into power,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Willie, who disclosed that his candidacy for Puncak Borneo had been endorsed by PH at state level, also pointed out that he had great vision to develop the area – should he be elected.

He also said he would want to run his political career in a humble way, without resorting to any personal attack on the characters of other contenders.

“In my political career, I have never resorted to making any personal attack on my opponents – I only talk about policies,” he pointed out.

The coming parliamentary election will be the second attempt for Willie – he contested in the 2013 polls and lost to Dato Sri Dr James Dawos, who got 20,461 votes.

Willie polled 10,740 votes.

Dawos has confirmed he would not be seeking renomination — due to poor health.