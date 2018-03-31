Public can now download review of the electoral boundaries report – EC

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: A copy of the report on the review of the electoral boundaries, approved by the Dewan Rakyat on March 28 can be downloaded from the Election Commission (EC) official website, beginning today (March 31).

In a statement today, EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said following approval by the Dewan Rakyat, and subsequently receiving the royal consent, the report was gazetted, effective March 29, in accordance with the provisions of Section 12, Part II, Thirteenth Schedule, of the Federal Constitution.

“The public can download a copy of the review of electoral boundaries report on the recommendations for federal and state election divisions from the EC’s official website, www.spr.gov.my starting today,” he said.

The updates on the polling districts have also been carried out by the EC, and it was gazetted yesterday, in accordance with the provisions of Section 7 (1) and (2) of the Election Act 1958 [Act 19]. – Bernama