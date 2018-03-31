Raid ends cheap sneakers galore

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KPDNKK seizes counterfeit sports shoes at carnival sale, following reports by registered trademark merchants

KUCHING: A total of 168 pairs of sports shoes, said to be the knock-off versions of established brands, were confiscated during an operation by the enforcement unit of the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) on Stadium Perpaduan at Petra Jaya near here yesterday.

It is estimated that the seized items are worth RM8,400.

According to KPDNKK Sarawak deputy director Abdul Hafidz Abdul Rahim, the raid was conducted following reports received from the registered trademark merchants of the brands.

“Our enforcement team seized 88 pairs of Adidas shoes, and 80 pairs of Nike shoes. They (shoes) are found to be fake items, and this is against the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

“We will bring this case to court – both the seller and the organiser (of the sale, who may appear as witness) will be held responsible. They could face a RM10,000 fine for each of the fake items or imprisonment of up to three years, or both, upon conviction,” he told reporters yesterday.

Abdul Hafidz said if a corporation was involved, they could face a RM15,000 fine for each fake item for first offence; and RM30,000 per fake item for second offence, upon conviction.

Based on initial investigation, the KPDNKK discovered that the seller is from Kuala Lumpur.

The large bulk of shoes had arrived earlier from a shipment and they were meant for sale at a carnival here.

The promotion of this sale has gone viral on social media since Thursday – offering shoes of various sports brands for as low as RM50 per pair.

“We believe that many people have been misled, thinking that the products are original items being sold at very cheap prices when the truth is that these shoes are fakes,” said Abdul Hafidz, before strongly advising organisers of similar activities – particularly those involving sales of goods or merchandises – to ensure that their participants are selling genuine goods.

“We try to prevent counterfeit products from flooding the markets in Sarawak, as this would have adverse impact on the image of our state, and also the country in general.

“We call upon all businesses in the state to abide by the rules and regulations provided. This also applies to event organisers, traders and entrepreneurs, in which they can seek our advice beforehand,” he pointed out.

According to Abdul Hafidz, the KPDNKK views this matter seriously in fighting piracy and sales of counterfeit goods, in order to protect brands holding the legitimate trademarks or copyrights, as well as to allow industries to carry out their trade in peace.

“Most importantly, we do not want consumers to be cheated in that they might be buying products of which the quality could not be guaranteed,” he said.