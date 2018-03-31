RDOs vital in handling social issues involving youths — Minister

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Ministry of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development looks forward to having ongoing and efficient support and contributions from the Resident’s and District Offices (RDOs) with regard to dealing with social issues involving youths such as teenage pregnancy.

Its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, who is also the state Social Development Council chairwoman, said certain matters pertaining to teenage pregnancy would require the statutory services of the RDOs such as those related to adoption, statutory declarations, probate matters, customary marriages, divorce registrations, and execution of oaths.

In this regard, she commended the organising of the four-day programme called ‘Effective Execution of Legal and Statutory Functions in RDOs’ for inculcating in the RDO officers the essential skills and knowledge in legal matters.

“The efforts by the Leadership Institute (for Sarawak civil service) to enhance the legal and statutory competencies of officers at the RDOs in Sarawak is highly applauded.

“This is particularly essential as some their statutory duties are directly or indirectly relevant to the success of the One Stop Teenage Pregnancy Committee (OSTPC)’s objectives and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs),” she commented yesterday on the training programme, which commenced last Monday and gathered 30 participants.

Senior State Legal Counsel Joseph Chioh, who was one of the programme facilitators, was quoted as telling the participants to familiarise themselves with the process or flow in court proceedings, and to be in control when conducting these proceedings.

This, he said, is because legal adeptness is among the necessary skills for the state civil servants, especially the state administrative officers (SAOs) and those from RDOs, who have judicial rights to perform legal and statutory roles and duties as provided under relevant state Acts and Ordinances.

The course was a first of its kind this year, for government officers to learn about legal and statutory duties assigned to administrative officers serving in RDOs across the state.