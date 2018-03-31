Sabah progress now ‘unprecedented’

SANDAKAN: If seats that are now being held by the opposition such as Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Sandakan and Semporna are returned to Barisan Nasional (BN), Sabah will enjoy even greater and more extensive development in the state, according to Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Youth chief Tsang Hieng Yee.

Tsang said it is an undeniable fact that a vast difference could be seen in the present Sabah compared to the Sabah at the time when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was the Prime Minister.

“The extent of progress and development that Sabah is now experiencing is unprecedented in the history of Sabah. Presently, Sabah contributes the fifth highest gross domestic products to the total gross domestic products of Malaysia. It means that Sabah’s market is a very active market and many business transactions are going on.

“This trend will not stop but will continue to improve and grow under the leadership of Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman in particular and BN in general,” he said during a dinner gathering co-organised with Sabah Special Affairs Department (JASA) Sandakan that was attended by about 120 young Chinese voters from Sandakan.

The gathering was held here recently to allow the young voters to mingle among each other, to exchange ideas and to have fellowship.

Tsang pleaded with the attendees to vote for the BN candidates in the coming general election because BN could bring progress and development to the country.

He told the attendees that the opposition have different and irreconcilable agendas among each other and remain inconsistent until now, on the verge of the 14th General Election.

“Unlike BN, BN is a tested party comprising of component parties that have built a strong trust, unity and understanding among each other. The spirit of consensus and mutual respect that is practiced by all component parties within BN ensures that all interests and welfare of the different races in Malaysia are protected and given attention within the realm of the Federal Constitution.

“It is also because of such strength within BN, Sabah has become a very progressive and prosperous state under the leadership of Musa. For the sake of the continuation and greater development and progress for Sabah which shall be enjoyed by the many generations to come, I sincerely plead with Sabahans to continue to vote for BN candidates in the coming election,” he added.

The dinner was also attended by JASA Director Datuk Abdul Manap Lakariba, Assistant Director of JASA Sandakan, Zaiton Abdul Hamid, Sandakan Umno Women Chief, Noraini Sulong and Umno Sandakan Communication Chief, Jainuddin Brahim.