Sibu plays host to birds singing competition

SIBU: The usually-quiet morning at Taman Selera Harmoni here was lively today – thanks to the sweet melodies of some 400 singing birds.

These colourful birds belonged to about 200 participants from across the state taking part in the Sarawak Open Birds Singing Competition – held for the first time in Sibu.

The inaugural one-day event was organised by Sibu Division Birds Association in collaboration with Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) here.

State Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth Exco member Abdul Ghani Sulhi graced the event.

According to Sibu Division Birds Association chairman Mohd Annuar Mahrup, eight categories were contested, namely ‘Murai Batu A’, ‘Murai Kampung A’, ‘Murai Batu B’, ‘Murai Kampung B’, ‘Kenari’, ‘Serindit’, Lovebird and ‘Mata Putih’.

He said a team of jury from Indonesia was invited specially for this competition.

“The key objective of organising this event is to expose Sibu folk to the hobby of birds singing competition and in inculcating keeping birds as a hobby.

“Usually, in Sibu – people keep cats and dogs as a hobby. In fact, you rarely heard about people keeping birds as a hobby here. However, this is a popular hobby in Kuching and Miri,” Mohd Annuar expounded.

He hoped to make the competition an annual affair, while hoping for more sponsors to support the event.