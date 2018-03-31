Suspended guides say photo of Warisan flag on Mt Kinabalu only for fun

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The three mountain guides who were suspended after unfurling the flag of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) at Mount Kinabalu had no idea that such action would bring such consequences.

The flag used in the photo was not even theirs as they had borrowed it from one of the climbers.

Jomuis Binte, 54, John Nusip Siur, 50, and Ramin Bigul, 49, took the photo on March 19 and it had instantly went viral on Facebook, causing a stir among netizens.

They were summoned by their management the following day, where they were subsequently informed that they were suspended. They were only given the chance to show cause on March 25.

“Kami ambil itu gambar sekadar saja-saja (we took the photo for fun),” Ramin said.

The mountain guides were met during a press conference chaired by Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“I am aware that there are certain rules in the (mountain guides’) service (protocol) that prohibits them from being involved (with politics). However, they had been serving for a very long time, for more than ten years,” Shafie said, adding that the guides had also aided in the last two earthquakes that had occurred in the state.

Shafie asserted, as Malaysians, the mountain guides have the right to join any political parties or activities that they find appealing.

He was puzzled to see why it was alright for Barisan Nasional (BN) flags to be waved around but the same cannot be said for the Opposition.

“I found that, there are various places, not only at Mount Kinabalu, but at other functions as well…when there are leaders present…you would see BN flags being distributed and waved around,” he said.

Shafie opined that Sabah Parks should have issued a warning instead of suspending them straight away.

“We know that these mountain guides are all experienced. You cannot simply acquire the knowledge within a day. They have the grit. They know the mountain very well.

“We are very sad for had happened, especially when it concerns Parti Warisan Sabah. As the president, I sympathise with them (the mountain guides) and I have contacted them to offer them help,” he said.