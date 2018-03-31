Thousands attend Good Friday services

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Thousands of Christians flocked to churches in Telipok, Manggatal and Inanam to observe Good Friday yesterday.

Good Friday is the day where Christians across the globe commemorate the passion, suffering and crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

More than 2,500 Roman Catholic Christians attended the Good Friday mass which commenced at 3pm at St. Thomas’ Church, Kapayan.

The mass was held concurrently throughout the state, and at St Thomas’ Church, the mass was led by Rev. Monsignor Primus Jouil.

During the mass, verses in the Gospel of John was shared in the readings.

The Gospel of John spoke about Jesus’ suffering and death and these were shared with the congregation.

And in his homily, Monsignor Primus spoke of Jesus’ suffering and death, which were necessary to pay for the sins of the people.

“We listened to his sufferings and to his death on the cross, and we know that this was due to His love for us,” he said.

He reminded Christians that Jesus also went through a lot of temptations yet overcame them all.

“Believe in His help and follow Him in this life in spite of all temptations. There are so much sufferings and we cannot face them without Jesus,” he said.

At the event yesterday, thousands venerated Christ on the cross prior to leaving the church.

Mass will commence today at 6.30pm at St Thomas’ Church here, and on Sunday, Christians shall celebrate His resurrection from death.

Meanwhile, St Catherine’s Catholic Church in Inanam, Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Manggatal and Holy Family Catholic Church in Telipok were also overcrowded with followers who attended the Good Friday service yesterday afternoon.

Extra chairs were provided by the churches but these were quickly filled up by the churchgoers. Many of them had patiently stood outside the churches for the entire service.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 Christians attended the Bahasa Malaysia Good Friday Service at All Saints Cathedral here yesterday.

The sermon was delivered by Dean Musa Ambai and it was based on teachings from the book of Luke.

All Saints Cathedral is one of the biggest churches of the Anglican denomination in Sabah.

Christians who are interested in attending the Easter Sunday celebration at All Saints Cathedral may go for the 7.30am (English and Bahasa Malaysia Service), 9.30am (Chinese Service), 10am (English Sevice) or 11.30am (Bahasa Malaysia Service).