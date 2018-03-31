Thousands join Good Friday services in Miri

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Fine weather yesterday saw thousands of Christians flock to various churches here to attend Good Friday services commemorating Jesus Christ’s death on the cross.

The services conducted in different languages were part of the Easter Triduum, which began on Holy Thursday or Maundy Thursday – which commemorates the institution of Holy Communion during the Last Supper, and ends on Easter Sunday tomorrow, which celebrates Jesus’ resurrection.

At St Joseph’s Cathedral, Miri Diocese Roman Catholic Church Bishop, the Right Revd Richard Ng reminded Christians to focus on the cross.

“During the time of Jesus, the cross was a common instrument of torture and death reserved for hardcore criminals. The person crucified was humiliated and made to suffer a horrible, slow and painful death.

“Jesus was innocent and Pilate pronounced his innocence three times, and yet condemned him to a horrific death on the cross,” he said.

The Association of Churches in Sarawak Miri chairman said for this reason, the cross is the central and universal symbol of Christianity since it is through the cross that Jesus saved mankind.

“Instead of an instrument of extreme torture and death, the cross becomes the instrument of salvation and becomes the symbol of Christianity,” he pointed out.

Ng called on the people to continue trusting that God is in charge and that he will give them the strength and perseverance to carry their own cross.

At St Columba’s Church, Assistant Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Right Revd Solomon Cheong, reminded Christians that Good Friday is a time to examine one’s feelings, thoughts, and motives.

“It is also a time to reflect afresh on God’s incomparable, incredibly amazing love in Christ for us, in spite of our sins of commission and omission, done as a consequence of our selfish, rebellious, sinful ways, either through ignorance, carelessness, apathy, complacency or wilful, and even wicked intent,” he said.

At Mei Ann Methodist Church, Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference Miri District superintendent Revd Simon Ting urged Christians to remain true to their faith and practise it daily.

“Jesus brings us truth and grace. Grace is the free gift for us, is not obtained by our good deeds. Truth leads us to know sins, to distinguish true and false,” he said.